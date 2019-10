4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing at a New York City subway station.Police said Kaityln Daniels was reported missing at East 59th Street and Lexington Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.A woman, who identified the girl as her daughter, had reported the girl missing but has since been taken into custody. The 27-year old-woman was later found shopping at Bloomingdale's.Police have not confirmed why the woman was arrested.Anyone with information in regards to Brown's location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------