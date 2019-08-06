4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A 4-year-old child was struck and killed by a car in Mount Vernon on Monday evening.The incident was reported on North 5th Avenue just before 5 p.m.Officials say 4-year-old Megan Gouvea De Freitas and her mother, 42-year-old Josiana Gouvea, were struck by a car.De Freitas was pronounced dead on the scene and Gouvea was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.The driver of the vehicle, 60-year-old Gus Holloway, remained at the scene.Charges have not been filed at this time and the incident remains under investigation."The men and women of the Mount Vernon Police Department extended our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," Chief Richton Ziadie said.----------