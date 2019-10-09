4-year-old girl reported missing at Manhattan subway station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for a 4-year-old girl who vanished at a New York City subway station.
Police said Kaityln Daniels was last seen at East 59th Street and Lexington Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A woman, who identified the girl as her daughter, had reported the girl missing but has since been taken into custody. The 27-year old-woman was later found shopping at Bloomingdale's.
Police have not confirmed why the woman was arrested.
Detectives are now working on identifying who the girl is in that photo and whether she is, in fact, missing.
