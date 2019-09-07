41-year-old man fatally shot in chest in Brooklyn home

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The man was found shot in the chest outside the home. He was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ali Wright knew the victim since he was young. He says his name was Anthony, and he was 41 years old.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.



