41-year-old man fatally shot in chest outside New York City home

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn.The incident was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 5 p.m.The man was found shot in the chest outside the home. He was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he died from his injuries.No arrests have been made at this time.The incident remains under investigation.----------