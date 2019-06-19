41st Bric 'Celebrate Brooklyn Festival' - See who is playing this week, get the full schedule!

NEW YORK -- The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!Festival is a free, summer-long experience, where New Yorkers can return again and again to discover a new musical genre, acclaimed artist, or world culture each night of the event. From its very first performance in the summer of 1979, the mission of the Festival has been to bring Brooklyn together in a safe, harmonious setting that enhances our quality of life and understanding of the world by illuminating the vibrant cultures that make our borough so unique.
Over the years, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has presented more than 2,000 artists including celebrated global music icons, legendary jazz artists, chart-topping indie bands, gravity-defying dance troupes, large-scale film projects and even a virtual reality performance, drawing a diverse audience upwards of 200,000 each season.
Here's who is playing Celebrate Brooklyn! next:
Wednesday, June 19, 6:30pm
FATHER JOHN MISTY | JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT | JADE BIRD
Ticketed BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Benefit Concert
$65 (General Admission - Standing)
Tickets can be purchased by visiting BRICArtsMedia.org or Eventbrite.com.
Thursday, June 20, 7:30pm
TANK AND THE BANGAS | CORY HENRY & THE FUNK APOSTLES
Free
Fronted by the unstoppable slam poet and singer Tarriona "Tank" Ball and rolling out a joyous sound that's equal parts funk, hip hop, gospel, and spoken word, TANK AND THE BANGAS "are #BlackExcellence, #BlackGirlMagic, and Sly and The Family Stone rolled up into one beautiful collective." (Okayplayer) Fronting his band THE FUNK APOSTLES, Brooklyn native CORY HENRY is "one of the finest Hammond B-3 organ players of his generation." (AllMusic)
Friday, June 21, 7:30pm
BUD LIGHT MUSIC SERIES
CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE | ADIA VICTORIA
Free
CALEXICO and IRON & WINE's collaborative record Years to Burn-the follow-up to their 2005 EP In the Reins, which was "rich and evocative, the lyrics poignant and probing" (No Depression)-drops in June, and the buzz is deafening. The two bands become one here to play music from both records. ADIA VICTORIA is "redefining what it means to be a Southern blueswoman; for her, that's a wily, radical and thoroughly contemporary role." (NPR)
Saturday, June 22, 7:30pm
TORTOISE: TNT | EMILY WELLS WITH METROPOLIS ENSEMBLE
Free
The legendary experimental rock band TORTOISE will play its "weirdly beautiful and impossible to pin down" (Pitchfork) 1998 masterpiece TNT start to finish. EMILY WELLS "works in the space between art-pop and neoclassical chamber music." (New Sounds with John Schafer) The Brooklyn-based singer and multi-instrumentalist is here with the GRAMMY Award-nominated METROPOLIS ENSEMBLE, who appear on her ethereal new album This World Is Too _____ For You.
Wednesday, June 26, 7:30pm
CHUCHO VALDES - JAZZ BATA | DAFNIS PRIETO SI O SI QUARTET
Free
In 1972, CHUCHO VALDÉS released Jazz Batá, a forward-thinking convergence of modern jazz and folkloric rhythms that prefigured much of the Afro-Cuban jazz of today. Last year's Jazz Batá 2 is a brilliant sequel that, almost a half-century later, "burnishes his stature as a towering Afro-Cuban pianist of our time." (WBGO) With his electrifying quartet, the Cuban percussionist DAFNIS PRIETO makes music that is "dynamic to the extreme ... a slippery amalgam of complex polyrhythm and incantatory melody." (The New York Times)
Additional sponsorship provided by Goya.
Thursday, June 27, 7:30pm
BUD LIGHT MUSIC SERIES
PROTOJE | JAH9 | YOGA ON DUB | DJ TOP NOTCH & MICRO DON
Free
Fronting his militant band Indiggnation, PROTOJE articulates the righteous anger of a generation-he's "at the forefront of the young, talented artists redefining the parameters of what reggae music sounds like in the twenty-first century." (LA Post Examiner) The spiritual dub singer JAH9, who projects "the ethereal aura of early Erykah Badu," (Billboard) leads a YOGA ON DUB class with live music before her set, and DJ TOP NOTCH & MICRO DON, regulars at Bed-Stuy's Lovers Rock, spin throughout the night.
Additional sponsorship provided by Goya.
Friday, June 28, 7:30pm
CELSO PINA | DOS SANTOS | RIOBAMBA
Free
The revolutionary singer/bandleader CELSO PIÑA mashes up cumbia with tropical sounds from norteño to sonidero, adding liberal dashes of ska, reggae, and hip hop. Collaborations with the likes of Lila Downs and Café Tacvba have kept him "in demand everywhere." (Austin Chronicle) DOS SANTOS' alluring grooves explore the intersections between "cumbia and salsa, jazz's hinterlands, and the complicated legacy of American popular music." (Noisy) The Brooklyn-based DJ and activist RIOBAMBA connects the dots.
Additional sponsorship provided by Goya.
Saturday, June 29, 7:00pm
AMERICAN EXPRESS WOMEN IN MUSIC SERIES
LIZ PHAIR | TED LEO AND THE PHARMACISTS | CAROLINE ROSE
Free
In 1993 LIZ PHAIR released Exile in Guyville, a pissed off, wickedly articulate feminist counterpunch to the Stones' Exile on Main St. that remains "one of the sharpest, boldest rock albums of its era, or any era." (Chicago Tribune) Some excellent follow up records and a long hiatus later, she's back-just in time for #MeToo. Art punk stalwart TED LEO, "one of rock's last great intellectual populists," (Pitchfork) and CAROLINE ROSE, "impish energy, plenty of venom," (Rolling Stone) round out a killer triple bill.
Friday, July 5, 7:30pm
MICK JENKINS | LEIKELI47 | LEVEN KALI | JOY POSTELL
Free
Okayplayer called MICK JENKINS' 2018 album Pieces of a Man "one of the best rap releases to come out last year;" he co-headlines a night of forward-looking hip hop and soul with Brooklyn MC LEIKELI47, whose uplifting lyrics tackle "the trials and triumphs of her home and the resilience of black womanhood." (Pitchfork) LEVEN KALI comes across "like a mix of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars" (XXL); JOY POSTELL "artfully blends jazz, soul, and R&B, into an intoxicating, freeform swirl of sounds." (Fader)
Saturday, July 6, 7:00pm
ODDISEE | 47SOUL | NARCY
Free
The Sudanese American MC ODDISEE's old school influences (think Eric B. & Rakim and A Tribe Called Quest) come through in "a light touch of jazz spread over a soul-injected, golden-era hip hop inflected foundation." (NPR Music) He splits the bill with Palestinian-Jordanian electro Arabic shamstep band 47SOUL's "high-energy music with a message" (Guardian UK) is built around beats that have been bumping in the Arab World for centuries. The Iraqi-Canadian rapper and journalist NARCY opens.
Friday, July 12, 7:00pm
Eventbrite Music Series
Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) Showcase
GABY MORENO AND VAN DYKE PARKS: SPANGLED | EL DAVID AGUILAR
Free
Latin GRAMMY-winning Guatemalan singer-songwriter GABY MORENO, "an artist worthy of soundtracking a future Quentin Tarantino film," (Popmatters) and legendary composer/producer VAN DYKE PARKS' new Nonesuch record Spangled dives into the classic Pan American songbook of the 1950s and '60s. They'll bring it to life at our annual LAMC showcase, which also features EL DAVID AGUILAR, "one of the most versatile, creative, and groundbreaking contemporary singer-songwriters to come out of Mexico's independent scene." (SXSW)
Saturday, July 13, 7:30pm
SALIF KEITA | COURTNEE ROZE
Free
Last year's outstanding Un Autre Blanc, which featured everyone from Angelique Kidjo to Alpha Blondy and was announced as his final record, reaffirmed SALIF KEITA as "the most adventurous, gloriously soulful male singer-songwriter in Africa." (Guardian UK) This not-to-be-missed return to Brooklyn is his first time back at the Bandshell in more than a decade. The djembe and conga virtuoso COURTNEE ROZE starts the night off with some deep percussion.
Thursday, July 18, 7:30pm
AMERICAN EXPRESS WOMEN IN MUSIC SERIES
I'M WITH HER | DARLINGSIDE
Free
"In its own quiet way, I'M WITH HER is a supergroup." (The New York Times) In their solo careers and with their other bands, Sarah Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan have each been key players in the folk-Americana revival; as a sublime trio, they've become its heart and soul. The "exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop" (NPR Music) of DARLINGSIDE will set the tone for an evening of exceptional musicianship and beautiful harmonies.
Friday, July 19, 7:30pm
Bud Light Music Series
BURNA BOY | SAMPA THE GREAT | DJ TUNEZ
Free
BURNA BOY's "warm, earthy tones applied to menacing trap rap and exuberant Afro-pop create a sound that, even in its darkest moments, sounds like bottled joy." (The New Yorker) Coming off of Coachella this year, he's on the brink of superstardom. Zambian-born SAMPA THE GREAT, "dripping with finesse and black femininity," (Okayplayer) makes a rare U.S. appearance to open, and DJ TUNEZ, the "go-to dot connector in the African community of New York City and beyond," (Fader) ties it all together.
Saturday, July 20, 8:00pm
Music & Movies
ALLOY ORCHESTRA: VARIETE | LAVA
Free
ALLOY ORCHESTRA "have rejuvenated the art of silent film with thrillingly quirky, percussive scores;" (Entertainment Weekly) they perform their mesmerizing score to the restored 1925 masterpiece Varieté, a tale of love, deception, revenge and redemption set in the circus and starring Emil Jannings as a trapeze "catcher" and Lya De Putti as the beguiling hoochy coochy dancer he loves. Brooklyn's all-female acrobatic modern dance troupe LAVA will astound and amaze before the film.
Thursday, July 25, 7:30pm
BUD LIGHT MUSIC SERIES
SURPRISE HEADLINER | NILÜFER YANYA
Free
British prodigy NILÜFER YANYA "takes adventurous pop-rock crucibles to new heights with her illusory songwriting and stunning voice." (Pitchfork) Her rapturous 2019 debut Miss Universe is a shoe-in for year-end best-of lists, and she's the perfect opener for our surprise headliner-check the website for lineup updates to find out who!
Friday, July 26, 7:30pm
EVENTBRITE MUSIC SERIES
JIDENNA | ANIK KHAN | DJ MOMA
Free
"Singing and rapping in his arrestingly incongruous array of styles," (Rolling Stone) JIDENNA rocketed to pop fame with his 2015 single "Classic Man." His highlife and hip hop infused 2017 record The Chief, dedicated to his Nigerian father, revealed an artist of substance lurking beneath a glamorous surface. ANIK KHAN's rapid-fire flow is laced with "genre-fluid harmonies and narratives that explore what lies at (his) core-Queens life and Bengali culture." (Billboard) DJ mOma, whose Everyday People party celebrates African diaspora, spins.
Saturday, July 27, 8:00pm
COMPAGNIE HERVE KOUBI
Free
The French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi brings his signature work to the Bandshell, the muscular and astonishingly kinetic evening-length What The Day Owes To The Night. The piece, bristling with energy and powerful images that evoke Orientalist paintings and Islamic architecture, features 12 French-Algerian and African dancers and combines capoeira, martial arts, hip hop, and contemporary styles. "The juxtaposition of contrasting speeds and shapes is mesmerizing. And the virtuosity ... is a touch of theatrical magic." (The New York Times)
Friday, August 2, 7:00pm
NOSAJ THING DJ SET | KIMBRA | BELLS ATLAS
Free
The LA DJ/producer NOSAJ THING will transform the Bandshell into a pulsing, ecstatic dancefloor with "music that evokes at once the infinite blackness of deep space and the curving, gleaming chrome that moves through it." (Pitchfork) Last year KIMBRA gave us Primal Heart, "a slick electronic pop album teeming with sharp hooks" (Rolling Stone) that showcased her killer R&B delivery. BELLS ATLAS' Afropop futurism is a sound "pretty easy to get lost in ... lush harmonies fill your ears ... their groove is anything but ordinary." (Okayplayer)
Saturday, August 3, 7:30pm
Music & Movies
CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON | LOU REED TAI CHI DAY
Free
Ang Lee's 2000 martial arts extravaganza, whose plot swirls around the theft of a mythical blade called Green Destiny in 18th century Qing Dynasty China, is among the most visually exhilarating adventure-dramas ever made (it won four Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film and Cinematography). Before the film, as part of the first annual Lou Reed Tai Chi Day, his teacher Master Ren Guang Yi and tai chi practitioners demonstrate Chen style forms accompanied by Lou Reed DRONES, an immersive sonic work featuring Reed's guitar feedback and special guests including Laurie Anderson, John Zorn, and Sarth Calhoun.
Tuesday, August 6, 7:30pm
MAC DEMARCO
Ticketed BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Benefit Concert
$45 (General Admission - Standing)
Tickets can be purchased by visiting BRICArtsMedia.org or Eventbrite.com.
Thursday, August 8, 8:00pm
AILEY II
Free
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's exceptional second company returns to the Bandshell on the 45th anniversary of its inception with a program of recent work that showcases these young artists' breathtaking skill and athleticism, including Road to One (choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie), Breaking Point (Renee I. McDonald), and the mischievous and profoundly joyful Where There Are Tongues (Bradley Shelver). "There's nothing like an evening spent with AILEY II." (The New York Times)
Friday, August 9, 7:30pm
WHAT'S GOING ON
FEATURING FELICIA COLLINS, TOSHI REAGON, SIEDAH GARRETT, KECIA LEWIS, AND OTHERS
Free
Marvin Gaye's 1971 classic concept album, sung from the point of view of a Vietnam vet who returns home to a country torn by hatred, suffering, and injustice, has become a cultural touchstone-and its relevance today is chilling. The brilliant guitarist and bandleader Felicia Collins (The Late Show with David Letterman) gathers a host of friends including Toshi Reagon, Siedah Garrett, Kecia Lewis, and more to be announced, with an all-star band featuring Terri Lyne Carrington, Bette Sussman, Alexa Tarantino, Nicki Richards, Tabitha Fair, and LaTanya Naranjo, for a deep dive into Gaye's legacy, as they play the record in its entirety. Check the website for updates-lineup subject to change.
Saturday, August 10, 7:30pm
Eventbrite Music Series
Bomba Estéreo | Delsonido
Free
Led by founder Simón Mejía and the explosive singer and rapper Li Saumet, the Bogotá based electro cumbia superstars BOMBA ESTÉREO make "kinetic dance songs that jitter with so much electricity and energy that they sound as if they could blow up your speakers." (Washington Post) They'll close our 41st season with a bang. Fiery local Colombian expat outfit DELSONIDO gets the party started right.
Here is much more about Celebrate Brooklyn! in a press release from BRIC:
BRIC, the leading presenter of free cultural programming in Brooklyn, is pleased to announce the lineup and sponsors for its 41st season of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. The festival launches a new season with 29 performances (June 4 - August 10) for the pioneering NYC arts-and-media organization and leading presenter of free cultural programming in Brooklyn. With new leadership at the institution's helm, BRIC is recommitting itself to presenting programming that is reflective of Brooklyn's eclecticism and diversity, and this season will feature a wide array of free, world-class performances at the beautiful Prospect Park Bandshell.
Of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, Billboard writes, "In the crowded summer festival season, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! stands apart." Since it began in 1979 as a catalyst for a burgeoning Brooklyn performing arts scene, and to bring people back into Prospect Park after years of neglect, the Festival has become one of the city's foremost summer cultural attractions. Winner of the Village Voice Readers' Poll and Critics' Picks for "Best Free Concert Series," the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is New York City's longest-running summer outdoor performance festival. Over its 41-year history, the Festival has presented more than 2,000 artists, drawing a diverse audience upwards of 200,000 each season. Time Out New York writes, "Catching one of these gigs is guaranteed to be a highlight of your summer show-going season, whether you're seeing a buzzy indie-rock band, a classic soul or funk group, or one of the best hip-hop artists around."
The 2019 season kicks off June 4 with a free opening night concert by iconic GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer Patti LaBelle. Preceding the concert, BRIC will relaunch the Festival's beloved annual opening night fundraiser with the first ever REVEL, an immersive artist driven experience from day to dusk to dark. This event will welcome and feature fashion partner Nanette Lepore and honor BRIC's outgoing Board Chair Hilary Ackermann. For the first time, the evening will also include a ticketed after-party featuring DJ Natasha Diggs.
Festival-goers will have an improved experience at the Bandshell this season. BRIC recently announced a new curated food and beverage program featuring menu items from top culinary vendors, restaurants and chefs including Big Mozz, Sweet Chick, Oyster Party, Kotti Berliner, Gordo's Cantina, Rooster Boy; and more. BRIC also debuts a new state-of-the-art concert audio system from L'Acoustics, recognized throughout the industry for pioneering the modern line array, and known around the world for superb concert audio experiences.
The 2019 season exemplifies the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival's signature mix of music, film, dance and multimedia works, complemented by food and other provisions from local artisans and vendors. Of the 29 total performances being presented this season, 25 are free (with a $5 suggested contribution at the gate): 21 music concerts, two films projected on one of NYC's largest (50' wide x 21' high) outdoor screens, and two dance performances. The remaining four shows are ticketed benefit concerts, which offer rare opportunities to see great artists in an extraordinary outdoor setting at reasonable ticket prices while supporting the Festival's free performances.
The full season lineup consists of artists from Brooklyn and around the world-across the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. They include Chucho Valdés - Jazz Batá | Dafnis Prieto Si o Si Quartet (June 26), Protoje | Jah9 | Yoga on Dub | DJ Top Notch & MICRO DON (June 27), Celso Piña | Dos Santos | Riobamba (June 28), Oddisee | 47SOUL | Narcy (July 6), Gaby Moreno and Van Dyke Parks: Spangled | El David Aguilar (July 12), Salif Keita | Courtnee Roze (July 13), Burna Boy | Sampa the Great | DJ Tunez (July 19), Compagnie Hervé KOUBI (July 27), and Bomba Estéreo (August 10).
Long-time lead sponsor American Express returns as part of the company's commitment to strengthen the communities where its Card Members and colleagues live and work, and features an American Express Women In Music Series, featuring Ibeyi | Sudan Archives | Orion Sun (June 8), Liz Phair | Ted Leo And The Pharmacists | Caroline Rose (June 29), and I'm With Her | Darlingside (July 18).
Returning for the 17th consecutive year, Bud Light will offer great beers throughout the season and fun experiences at Bud Light Series performances by Calexico and Iron & Wine | Adia Victoria (June 21), Protoje | Jah9 | Yoga on Dub | DJ Top Notch & MICRO DON (June 27), Burna Boy | Sampa the Great | DJ Tunez (July 19), and Surprise Headliner | Nilüfer Yanya (July 25).
In support of New York City's independent live music scene, the Eventbrite is offering chances to access VIP experiences throughout the season and an Eventbrite Music Series featuring Tank and the Bangas | Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles (Jun 20), LAMC Showcase with Gaby Moreno and Van Dyke Parks: Spangled | El David Aguilar (July 12), Jidenna | Anik Khan | DJ mOma (July 26), and Bomba Estéreo | Delsonido (August 10).
Music & Movies events include a screening of the restored 1925 masterpiece Varieté with a live score by Alloy Orchestra and opening performance by modern dance troupe Lava (July 20); and Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which will also be a part of Lou Reed Tai Chi Day and feature a demonstration by his teacher Master Ren Guang Yi (Aug 3).
DJ Rich Medina will headline this year's Family Concert on June 15, spinning grooves old and new. Dance performances this year include Compagnie Hervé KOUBI (July 27); and Ailey II (Aug 8).
This summer's benefit concerts provide support for the free performances and include The National / Courtney Barnett (June 12 and 13), Father John Misty / Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit / Jade Bird (June 19), and Mac DeMarco (Aug 6).
The Festival welcomes several Co-Sponsors including 90 + Cellars and Lila Wines , who will offer an array of varietals perfect for outdoor summer concerts; Svedka Rose Vodka and Tequila Mi Compo which will offer specialty cocktails; and Brooklyn Solarworks who solar panels will power an interactive onsite exhibit.
GOYA has provided additional sponsorship for performances on June 26, 27 and 28.
WorldStage and Audible Difference Inc. return as the official providers of the Festival's lighting, video and audio systems.
Hilton Brooklyn New York is the official hotel partner for the Festival, and Delta Air Lines is the official airline.
WNET's ALL ARTS, WABC-TV, WNYC 93.9 FM/820 AM and WFUV 90.7 FM, which plans several live broadcasts from the Festival, return as Season Media Partners.
Longtime promotional partner on select jazz performances include WBGO 88.3 FM.
The Festival is presented in partnership with the City of New York Parks & Recreation and the Prospect Park Alliance.
A complete list of supporters can be found at www.BRICartsmedia.org/cb.
BRIC President Kristina Newman-Scott, said, "The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is the jewel in the crown of BRIC's free programs for the people of Brooklyn. At the core of the Festival's DNA, and all of BRIC's offerings in arts, media, and education, is an overarching commitment to create programming that is inclusive, diverse, and welcoming. We invite everyone to join us in Prospect Park this summer, and at BRIC house year-round."
Jack Walsh, BRIC's Vice President of Performing Arts and Executive Producer of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, said, "It's with great excitement that we announce this 41st season of incredibly varied world-class performances. The programming and artistry is as extraordinary and eclectic as ever; we are thrilled to enhance the experience with a delicious new food & beverage program and great new concert audio; and we are forever thankful to our sponsors, partners, and Friends of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival for helping to make it all possible."
Friends of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival memberships for individuals and small businesses offer reserved seats, Friends Tent access with food and beverage service, and ads for businesses. More information is available at www.BRICartsmedia.org/cb.
The festival's Executive Producer is Jack Walsh. Its Artistic Director is Rachel Chanoff. Kristina Newman-Scott is the President of BRIC.
41st Bric 'Celebrate Brooklyn Festival' - See who is playing this week, get the full schedule!
Through August 10th ~ AT THE PROSPECT PARK BANDSHELL
