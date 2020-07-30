LOS ANGELES -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles, California early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at about 4:30 a.m. The quake was centered 1.3 miles from Pacoima and 1.4 miles north-northeast of San Fernando, USGS said.
A strong shaking was felt across the San Fernando Valley region.
It was not clear if there was any damage or injuries due to the quake.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
4.2 earthquake shakes LA area awake in California
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News