ISLAND PARK, Long Island -- Police say a woman apparently drowned in a swimming pool on Long Island.
Nassau County police responded to a call for help in Island Park just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 46-year-old woman was found on a pool float with her head in the water. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman's name was not immediately released. The investigation is continuing.
Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Nassau County swimming pool
