A 48-year-old man was found dead after fire tore through a single-family home in Queens Friday night.The flames broke out on the second floor of the house on 262nd Street in Glen Oaks around 7:30 p.m. By the time help arrived, flames were already shooting out of two windows."I saw a lot of smoke and flames out of the top floor window," witness Yvette Diaz said. "It's really sad, because that's probably one of the worst ways to go."Officials say the blaze was quickly extinguished, and once rescue crews could enter the room, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene"It's just really sad," neighbor Daman Kaur said. "They're such nice people. They're such great neighbors to have. They're always around to help. They're always home. If they make something, if they bake something, they'll always come over. We live one house down. They always come over. They'll give it to us."Eyewitness News is told the victim lived with his parents and that they are currently away on vacation. Devastated relatives are trying to reach them."They love everyone," Kaur said. "Everyone in the neighborhood loves them."The fire chief said there were two working smoke detectors. Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries.Officials now waiting for the parents to return from vacation and confirm their son's identity.Fire marshals are investigating the cause of fire.