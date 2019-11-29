49-year-old woman struck, killed while crossing street in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed while she was crossing the street in Queens on Friday morning.The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Rosevelt Avenue and 65th Street.Officials say the 49-year-old pedestrian was struck by a van that was making a left turn.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.The driver remained on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.----------