49-year-old woman struck, killed while crossing street in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed while she was crossing the street in Queens on Friday morning.
The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Rosevelt Avenue and 65th Street.
Officials say the 49-year-old pedestrian was struck by a van that was making a left turn.
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.
The driver remained on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
