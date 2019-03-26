4th Paterson police officer facing civil rights charges

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another police officer from Paterson, New Jersey, is charged with conspiracy to violate civil rights.Authorities say 32-year-old Daniel Pent, of Paterson, was arrested Tuesday by FBI special agents.Court documents indicate Pent and other Paterson police officers, including Eudy Ramos, stopped and searched motor vehicles without any justification and stole cash and other items from the occupants of the motor vehicles.Pent, Ramos, and others also illegally stopped and searched individuals in buildings or on the streets of Paterson and seized cash from those individuals.Pent is the fourth Paterson officer charged in the ongoing probe and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.He has been suspended without pay for 30 days and after that will be placed on paid administrative leave until the charges are resolved.----------