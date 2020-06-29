4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A fourth person has now died after a tragic accident in Rockland County where a van carrying two families crashed on the way to a wedding.

The crash happened on June 15 in New City.

Officials say the van had veered off the road and hit a tree.

A 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son-in-law were killed in the crash. A 20-year-old woman also died from her injuries.

Several other people were injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

