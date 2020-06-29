4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in Rockland County

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A fourth person has now died after a tragic accident in Rockland County where a van carrying two families crashed on the way to a wedding.
The crash happened on June 15 in New City.
Officials say the van had veered off the road and hit a tree.
A 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son-in-law were killed in the crash. A 20-year-old woman also died from her injuries.
Several other people were injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
