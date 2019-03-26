Disasters & Accidents

5-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Jersey City

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the fire in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire burned through three homes in Jersey City.

The fire started at one home on Wegman Parkway just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and quickly spread to two others.

Firefighters battled the flames and trying to keep them from spreading further, but they ran into some complications at the scene.

"With that much volume of fire, you run out of water in about two minutes, that fast," said Chief of Dept. Steven McGill, Jersey City Fire Department. "And that's what happened. So they backed out initially. Once they got more water they went back in."

Some 17 people are now displaced as a result of the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

