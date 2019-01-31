A five-alarm fire is burning through a building in Bushwick, Brooklyn.The fire broke out around 4 a.m. inside the commercial building on Vernon Avenue.Flames could be seen breaking through the roof of the buildingBuses were brought in to help warm some 200 firefighters as they took turns fighting the fire.Firefighters were initially fighting the blaze from inside the building but then had to back out due to the intensity.There was so much smoke, some residents thought their building across the street was on fire."It is so cold, my hands might be frostbitten, I definitely didn't grab the warmest things to prepare to run outside and my dog is screaming because he is cold also," the woman said.Water used to fight the fire froze as soon as it hit the ground.So far, there are no reports of injuries.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.----------