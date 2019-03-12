5-alarm fire tears through Glen Cove plumbing supply business

GLEN COVE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire burned through a large Nassau County business.The fire broke out inside Cove Plumbing Supply Co. on Morris Avenue in Glen Cove just after 10 p.m. Monday.The fire burned through the building into the morning hours Tuesday.One issue hampering the firefighting effort was the propane and acetylene tanks inside the plumbing business, both are highly flammable.Video showed the tanks exploding inside the warehouse. They produced giant bright orange flames that could be seen shooting from the roof, 30 feet into the sky."I've been in the fire service 42 years, so I've seen my fair share of it," said Chief Robert Marino, Glen Cove Fire Department. "It's always a difficult task to get a fire under control of this magnitude. As long as nobody got hurt and everyone goes home safe, that's the bottom line."While there is extensive damage to the building, there were no injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------