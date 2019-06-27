5 arrested in New Jersey crime spree involving car theft, home break-in, stolen dog

LONG HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people, including four juveniles, are under arrest in New Jersey in a crime spree involving a car theft, a home break-in and a stolen dog.Bernards Township police say the suspects entered an unlocked car in a driveway in Basking Ridge sometime after midnight and used a garage door opener inside the vehicle to gain access to the home.They ended up fleeing the scene with the homeowner's dog, though police don't know if the dog jumped in or was forcibly taken.The car and the dog were recovered around 4 a.m. in Long Hill Township, and authorities say the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Jersey City.The five suspects were subsequently taken into custody, and police believe they are responsible for multiple attempted break-ins in Long Hill Township.----------