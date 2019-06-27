5 arrested in New Jersey crime spree involving car theft, home break-in, stolen dog

LONG HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people, including four juveniles, are under arrest in New Jersey in a crime spree involving a car theft, a home break-in and a stolen dog.

Bernards Township police say the suspects entered an unlocked car in a driveway in Basking Ridge sometime after midnight and used a garage door opener inside the vehicle to gain access to the home.

They ended up fleeing the scene with the homeowner's dog, though police don't know if the dog jumped in or was forcibly taken.

The car and the dog were recovered around 4 a.m. in Long Hill Township, and authorities say the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Jersey City.

The five suspects were subsequently taken into custody, and police believe they are responsible for multiple attempted break-ins in Long Hill Township.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bernardsvillemorris countybreak indogstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 stagehands injured by falling debris in NYC theater
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
'Better Bin' trash can contest finalists headed to NYC streets
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Show More
NYC tenants concerned over new virtual doorman systems
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Manafort pleads not guilty to mortgage fraud charges
Port Authority board discussing toll and fare hikes, airport tax
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
More TOP STORIES News