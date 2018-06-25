Coast Guard, NYPD rescue 5 boaters after vessel runs aground on Rat Island

The Coast Guard rescued five people after their boat ran aground near City Island overnight Monday

CITY ISLAND, The Bronx (WABC) --
The Coast Guard and the NYPD rescued five people after their boat ran aground in the Long Island Sound overnight Monday.

Police say the boaters became stranded on Rat Island around 2:30 a.m.

Rescuers brought them to the Minneford Marina on City Island for treatment.

"We were just fishing, and the tide go low," he said. "And the boat got stuck...that's all it is."

Police are trying to determine if the boat's driver was drunk at the time of the accident.

