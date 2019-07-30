5 boaters rescued in water off City Island

CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) -- First responders were able to tow in a boat after it took on water off of City Island.
Video showed NYPD and FDNY crews at work at Minneford Marina.
Boaters had reported their boat was in distress in the Long Island Sound just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The boat was brought to shore and the five people on board are going to be okay.
