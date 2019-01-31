5 men charged after police seize 70 pounds of heroin and fentanyl during Bronx drug bust

The New York Drug Enforcement Task Force says 5 men were behind a wholesale narcotics distribution network in the Bronx and Yonkers.

Five men have been charged in connection with a drug bust in the Bronx last year that resulted in the seizure of nearly 70 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

The New York Drug Enforcement Task Force says alleged ringleader Juan Silva Santos and associates Ezequiel Then, Wilton Paulino, Jesus Vega Guzman and Candido De Jesus were behind a wholesale narcotics distribution network in the Bronx and Yonkers.

The drug bust took place on October 25 at locations in Soundview and Yonkers.

The 70 pounds of heroin and fentanyl seized had a street value upwards of $10 million.

As the alleged ringleader, Santos is charged with operating as a major trafficker under New York State's drug kingpin statute.

