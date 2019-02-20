5 children left home alone hurt in Bronx fire, parents being questioned

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Five children who were apparently left home alone are hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the flames quickly spread through the building on Webster Avenue in Claremont Village.

An 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were transported to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, a 7-year-old boy and 4-year-old female went to Lincoln Hospital, and a 5-year-old girl was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The children are all being treated for smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.

The parents are currently being questioned at the 42 Precinct.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

