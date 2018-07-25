5 children killed in New Jersey fire being laid to rest

Eyewitness News
UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Funeral services are being held for five children who were killed in a raging New Jersey house fire earlier this month.

A public visitation that began at noon on Tuesday continued through 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a public Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Union City.

The children -- 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 4-year-old Shamira Lopez, 5-year-old Mayli Wood, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada -- died from injuries suffered in the July 13 fire. Officials have said four of the children were siblings, while the fifth was a relative. The children were all on the third floor of that building and were unable to escape. Union City covered the cost of the funerals.

WATCH video from outside the church after the funeral

A 17-year-old brother of the victims and a woman on the first floor, where the fire began, were injured and are recovering.

Hundreds of people came to the church Tuesday and many stayed overnight to pay their respects and offer support to the grieving family. Gov. Phil Murphy and Union City Mayor Brian Stack were among the mourners.

The cause remains under investigation, but since the fire, the owner of the building has been hit with $60,000 in fines due to a slew of fire code violations that include an apparent illegal apartment where the fire started, no working smoke detectors and a fire escape blocked by an air conditioner.

Hudson County prosecutors are still determining whether they will pursue criminal charges.

The Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to the fire victims, and Mayor Stack's office is collecting donations in the form of a check or through a GoFundMe account.
If you would like to help, checks can be made payable to the Union City Fire Victims' Fund and may be sent to:

Union City Fire Victims' Fund
City of Union City
Office of Mayor Brian P. Stack
3715 Palisade Avenue
3rd Floor
Union City, New Jersey 07087

Or CLICK HERE to donate on GoFundMe.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire deathchild killeddeadly firefatal fireUnion CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5th child, a 4-year-old girl, dies from injuries in NJ fire
Top Stories
1 winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions jackpot
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Pop star Demi Lovato awake and recovering with family
Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Founder, actress due in court in alleged sex cult NXIVM
Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso recalled over botulism concerns
Show More
Former SI Borough President Guy Molinari dies at age 89
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Search resumes for missing man who tried to save swimmer
Pizza deliveryman speaks after being reunited with family
More News