Mom charged after 5-day-old baby found fatally stabbed following New Jersey domestic incident

EMBED <>More Videos

The incident happened Thursday night in Little Ferry, New Jersey.

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her 5-day-old infant following a domestic incident in New Jersey Thursday night.

Police made the gruesome discovery around 9 p.m. inside an apartment on Liberty Street in Little Ferry.

Authorities say 29-year-old Hiralbahen Bhavsar called 911 to report that she was having a medical emergency, and responding officers arrived to find multiple family members inside the apartment.

They say Bhavsar emerged from a locked bedroom and confronted the officers, and upon entering the bedroom, they discovered the lifeless body of an infant girl who suffered apparent sharp force injuries.

Bhavsar was taken into custody at that time and is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little ferrybergen countybaby deathchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Driver fights back after getting ticket for digital insurance
Macy's 4th of July fireworks to launch from Brooklyn Bridge
Lawsuit: Doc operated on wrong eye, did 2nd surgery in recovery
3 infected with Legionnaires' disease at NJ senior center
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
AccuWeather: Mixed weekend
Show More
73-year-old NYC man with Alzheimer's missing since Tuesday
Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped outside Bronx building
Mother who paid $6.5M to college scammer says she was duped
83-year-old woman found murdered in Brooklyn apartment
74-year-old man fights back for 9 floors in NYC elevator robbery
More TOP STORIES News