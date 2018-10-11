5 doctors among 7 arrested in Staten Island prescription drug bust

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --
Five doctors and two medical professionals have been arrested in a major drug bust on Staten Island, which is considered the epicenter of oxycodone overdoses in New York City.

A warrant was executed at the home and office of one of the doctors Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say the suspects were involved in a oxycodone ring that distributed millions of the pills.

Authorities say one of the doctors is known for writing the largest number of prescriptions for oxycodone in New York State.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

