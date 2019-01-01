5 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Toms River

Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Five firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at a one-story house on 15th Street in the Silverton section of Toms River.

Four firefighters were treated for exhaustion while another was burned, but he was treated and returned to the fire scene.

No residents of the house appear to have been injured, but two cats died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

