5 firefighters injured battling high-rise fire on Manhattan's Upper East Side

(Yuriy Andriyashchuk)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Five New York City firefighters were injured early Wednesday fighting a blaze on the 14th floor of a Manhattan high-rise apartment.

Four of the firefighters received minor injuries, the New York City Fire Department said, while one received serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A civilian also received minor injuries in the fire, which was reported after 12:30 a.m. on East 79th Street.

More than a 100 firefighters responded to the Upper East Side residence, the fire department said. The fire was under control by 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper east sidefdnyfirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's first babies of 2020: 2 boys born at midnight
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Father upset hotel didn't give refund after hosting swingers' party
Fireworks may have sparked NJ house fire, officials say
Hanukkah stabbing victim's condition "dire," family says
Jews celebrate at MetLife Stadium after surge in attacks
Millions pack Times Square to ring in 2020
Show More
5 hurt in fire at apartment building in Harlem
AccuWeather: Quiet start to 2020
Man beaten by crowd after allegedly snatching woman off subway
Dog put down after being thrown from stolen vehicle in NJ
EMT back on the job in Times Square after suffering stroke on BQE
More TOP STORIES News