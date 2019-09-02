SEA BRIGHT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were injured when they were hit by a car in New Jersey Sunday night.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in Sea Bright. The pedestrians were walking along Ocean Avenue when they were struck.
At least one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
Cars were re-routed while police cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
5 people struck by car while walking on street in Sea Bright
