5 people struck by car while walking on street in Sea Bright

By Eyewitness News
SEA BRIGHT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were injured when they were hit by a car in New Jersey Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in Sea Bright. The pedestrians were walking along Ocean Avenue when they were struck.

At least one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Cars were re-routed while police cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

