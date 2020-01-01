5 hurt in fire at apartment building in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people are recovering after fire broke out in a Harlem apartment building.

The blaze was reported just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Convent Avenue.

Eyewitness News was there as crews worked to control the blaze.

Of the five people who were injured, one was said to be in serious condition.

Some of the building's residents gathered outside to share in their sorrow.

Early reports indicated the fire may have started in the living room of a third floor apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

