Brooklyn crash leaves 5 hurt, including 3 military members on leave

(Shutterstock file photo)

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Five people, including three military members on leave, are hospitalized after their car crashed into a tree in Brooklyn.

It happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Flatbush Avenue in the Marine Park section.

Police say the driver and four passengers were traveling in a Nissan Altima when it hit a tree.

A 24-year-old rear passenger was most seriously injured. That person was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition.

The 21-year-old driver, the 23-year-old front seat passenger, and two women were taken to Kings County Hospital.

They were being treated for injuries described as minor.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the three men in the vehicle are active military members on leave.

There was no immediate word what caused the driver to lose control.

Delays were reported on Flatbush Avenue just north of the Belt Parkway as police investigated.

