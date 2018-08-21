Five people suffered what were described as minor injuries after a driver lost control of her car, jumped a curb and struck the wall of a day care center in Hempstead, Long Island Tuesday.Four of the victims are children who were among 30 children playing inside the day car center at the time of the crash.They were apparently injured by pieces of cement and flying glass. The vehicle did not break through the wall.The fifth victim was the driver, who escaped serious injury after the airbags deployed.The day care is known as The Joan and Arnold Saltzman Community Services Center, and is affiliated with Hofstra University."She lost control of the vehicle, unknown circumstances," said Hempstead Assistant Fire Chief Scott Clark. "She struck the planter behind us, driving some of the concrete from the planter into the building. There were some children on the other side, minor injuries. "It is not clear what caused the crash.----------