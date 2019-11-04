5 hurt when fire breaks out in Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Two civilians and three firefighters were injured after a fire tore through a Bronx apartment building Monday morning.

The flames broke out on West 240th Street just after 8 a.m.

Crews had to use tower ladders to remove trapped residents from the high-rise building.

They also had to escort them with their pets out of their homes.

It took 12 FDNY units and 60 firefighters to get it under control.

All of the injuries were believed to be minor.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill resigns, Shea to be new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
1 man drowns, 3 others rescued on Long Island Sound
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Show More
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
NYPD officers climb fire escape, rescue dog from NYC fire
Boy Scouts 'shocked and disgusted' over LI abuse allegations
Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed on NYC basketball court
More TOP STORIES News