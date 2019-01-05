5 injured in Bronx apartment fire

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) --Five people, including at least one child, were injured after a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building.
Firefighters responded to the scene on the fifth floor of the Co-op City building on Baychester Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The five injured people were being treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. Their conditions are unknown.
The fire has been brought under control.
Firefighters searched the fifth-floor hallway and stairwell and found no other victims.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
