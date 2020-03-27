5 injured in Harlem subway fire, service impacted

HARLEM (WABC) -- Five people are hurt, four of them in serious condition after a fire on a subway train in Harlem.Officials removed power on all tracks at the Central Park North station as the fire department work to extinguish the fire.Uptown 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Nevins Street to 149th Street - Grand Concourse.Downtown 2 trains are ending at 149th Street - Grand Concourse.3 train service has been suspended in both directions between 148th Street and Times Square - 42nd Street.