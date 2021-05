5 injured, including 2 cops, in separate violent subway attacks in NYC over 4-hour period

EMBED >More News Videos Three suspects have been charged in connection with the string of violent attacks on the subway, and police have released new video of another suspect they're trying to track down.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At least four more violent attacks took place in the New York City subway Sunday morning, including an attack that injured two officers, according to police.Officials say the four incidents occurred between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.In the first incident, a 41-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his cell phone by three men around 5:30 a.m. on a northbound 6 train at Bleecker Street. One man yelled, "why are you looking at me," before another suspect punched the commuter in the face.Three hours later around 8:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by three men on a southbound F train as it approached Jay Street in Brooklyn. The suspects fled with the victim's cell phone and money. He was not injured.Just 15 minutes later at 8:45 a.m., two NYPD officers were injured as they tried to remove a fare beater at the 110 Street and Central Park subway station. Police say a sergeant was headbutted and the other officer suffered a shoulder injury. Both were treated and released from the hospital.Police have a man in custody, who was taken to Harlem Hospital. Charges are pending.In the fourth incident, police say a 56-year-old woman was punched by a 70-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack at the 14th Street/Union Square northbound platform. The victim suffered bruises and cuts to her face but refused medical attention. The suspect, Tammy Long, was arrested and charged with assault.The series of attacks come amidst a rash of violent crimes throughout the subway system, including a subway slashing spree Friday morning that left four people injured.Police arrested and charged three people in connection to those attacks but continue to search for another suspect who was caught on surveillance camera.Meanwhile, New York City resumed 24/7 subway service early Sunday morning as transit officials continue to plead with the city to assign hundreds of additional officers to the transit system."The subway is safe, but not as safe as it can and should be, and that's why we've renewed our request of the mayor and City Hall for additional resources," Foye said.----------