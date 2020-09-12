11 injured when fire breaks out in Hamilton Heights apartment

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen people, including 4 firefighters were injured in an apartment fire in Manhattan.The 2-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of the 6-story building on 601 West 135th Street in Hamilton Heights just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.Seven people inside the building were hurt. Four firefighter were also hurt. Officials say all the injuries are minor.The FDNY reports the fire started in a bedroom while the residents were in another room watching TV.An investigation is underway, but there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.----------