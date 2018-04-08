5 injured when fire races through home in Queens

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
Five people were injured when a fire raced through a home in Queens Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out in a two a half story private dwelling at 101-51 107th Street in the South Richmond Hill section.

The initial call was received at 7:47 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene within three minutes.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known, but initial reports indicate that none are life-threatening.

Firefighters from Ladder 142 rescued a mother and 8-year-old child from a second floor window.

