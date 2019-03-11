5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five children were among eight people hospitalized when a car hit an occupied school bus in New Jersey Monday afternoon.

It happened at Seymour Avenue and West Runyon Street in Newark.

Police say the car struck the bus, then careened into two parked cars.

One of those parked vehicles had two people inside, who went to the hospital as well.

The five children suffered unknown injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car was also hurt. The bus driver was uninjured.

