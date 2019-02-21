5 children hurt in Bronx fire were left home alone by 15-year-old babysitter

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old babysitter got a juvenile report as a result.

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Five children left home alone were injured when a fire broke out in their Bronx apartment Wednesday.

The fire started in the kitchen of the seventh-floor apartment in the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue around 1:20 p.m., with witnesses reporting that the children were hanging out the window calling for help.

Their parents were initially questioned, but it was then revealed that they had left the children in the care of a 15-year-old babysitter who had left the apartment briefly for cooking ingredients.

The children, girls ages 3, 4 and 7 and boys ages 8 and 10, were treated for smoke inhalation but were not seriously hurt.

They were released into the custody of their parents, who returned home after the fire.

The 15-year-old babysitter received a juvenile report for endangering the welfare of a child and was released into the custody of her guardian.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have been a stove fire.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokechildren injuriesClaremont VillageBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5 children left home alone hurt in Bronx fire, parents being questioned
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Overdosing school bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
One dead, 1 hospitalized in carbon monoxide incident
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Show More
New report shows dramatic increase in ICE activity around NYC
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
Pope offers proposals to fight child sex abuse at Vatican summit
More News