NYC shootings: 5 killed this weekend, including young Bronx mother of 3

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gun violence continues to plague New York City following a plethora of shootings this weekend, including one that killed a young mother.The latest incident happened in Queens Sunday morning.Police say they found a 34-year-old male unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the shoulder on 213th and 122th Ave in Queens Village.The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.In the Bronx, a man was caught on surveillance video running and firing a gun on East 152nd Street in the Melrose section.Police say 25-year-old Priscilla Vasquez, a mother of three, was shot in the head.Her friends and family were left in shock."She was very supportive, she was very free, she lived life, she struggled, she was a great mom, that's what she knew best," friend Shantel Echevarria said. "She lost her mom at a young age, so she knew she had to take care of her kids, and now her kids is going to grow up without a mom too. It's hard."A gunman allegedly was seen running from the scene wearing a black hoodie and a white surgical mask.Meanwhile, another mother was shot in East Harlem.The shooting happened at the basketball court in Jefferson Park, but nearby a group gathered for a baby shower and an 18-year-old woman was shot there.Authorities are trying to understand more about what led up to the shooting, however, they say three of the victims are not cooperating with their investigation.In Queens, a 33-year-old man was shot in the head inside a park on Hillside Avenue and 207th Street in Hollis.A worker at a nearby bodega described the aftermath."I heard two shots of gun, then I went outside and closed the door, that's it," the worker said. "Then I see the police came and take the body."On Coney Island, multiple people were shot, killing at least one person.The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. along West 23rd Street.Two of the victims arrived at Lutheran Hospital as one of those victims died at the hospital.And in Brooklyn, someone shot an Uber driver on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island after a dispute with a man on a bicycle.The driver was waiting to pick up a passenger.The 30-year-old driver was shot in his torso and was being treated at a hospital.Police say it's not clear if the gunman and victim knew each other and did not involve a robbery.So far, no arrests have been made.Also, a gun buyback was held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Arverne in Queens.People with a gun, legal or illegal, were invited to trade it in for a bank card worth up to $200 dollars, no questions asked.Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said a previous event last week took 117 firearms off the streets."These are very difficult times. We have gun violence that's grown exponentially all over the city of New York. And Queens, of course, is not an exception. People need to stay alert, but most importantly, if you know that someone has a gun, you see that someone has a weapon, notify someone. Either have them come to a gun buyback, but most importantly notify the police department," Katz said.----------