5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home; another child hospitalized

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A shooting at a home in San Diego's Paradise Hills neighborhood on Saturday morning left five people dead, including three children and their mother, authorities said.

A fourth child was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police. The victims' ages were not immediately known.

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive after a 911 call from an unknown person and another call from a neighboring relative, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

The officers arrived at the scene to find six people who had been shot, five of them fatally. A man had been shot in the head, investigators said, adding that his relationship to the family was unclear.

The shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
