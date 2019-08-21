5 men, 85-year-old woman accused of having sex in Connecticut woods

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Six people ranging in age from 62 to 85 face sex charges after being arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut.

Police say the six people, five men and an 85-year-old woman, were involved in lewd and sexual activity in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield on Aug. 16.

Authorities say the area was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex.

Police say they set up surveillance in the area and observed several violations.

Those arrested face charges ranging from breach of peace to public indecency and include:

-Daniel Dobins, 67
-Otto Williams, 62
-Charles Ardito, 75
-John Linartz, 62
-Richard Butler, 82
-Joyce Butler, 85

They were all released on promises to appear in court.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldfairfield countysexlewdnesssexual misconductseniorssenior citizens
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
No departmental trial for sergeant who oversaw Garner arrest
Driver charged with manslaughter in NYC crash that killed cyclist
Contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines ID'd
NJ team eliminated from Little League World Series with 4-1 loss
Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch
Show More
Iconic NYC pizzeria shut down due to unpaid taxes
Epstein's ex-cellmate alleges threats, wants to be moved from MCC
Famous Pepsi-Cola sign in Queens gets corporate partnership
Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Brooklyn bodega
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
More TOP STORIES News