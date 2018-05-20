5 men rescued after boat overturns off Jersey Shore

Five men were rescued after their boat overturned off the New Jersey coast.

KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --
New York's Bravest helped come to the aid of five men trapped on an overturned boat in rough waters off the Jersey Shore.

An FDNY Marine boat raced out of Staten Island Friday night to find the men about five miles off Union Beach in Monmouth County not far from the Keansburg fishing pier.

The FDNY responders joined with the Middletown fire department to safely bring the boaters back to land at Middletown Road in New Jersey.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says Middletown firefighters rescued two boaters and the FDNY got three out of the water.

"There were waves crashing over our bow making navigation very difficult for us," said FDNY Lieutenant Philip Miller. "It was completely dark, rough water, and they were holding on for dear life."

Miller said rescuers arrived "just in time". He said the boaters were showing signs of hypothermia on the way home.

It's still unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

