5 men rescued from capsized boat in Long Island Sound near Crab Meadow Beach

By Eyewitness News
NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Five men were rescued from a capsized boat in Long Island Sound.

The 21-foot boat was hit by a big wave Tuesday afternoon off Crab Meadow Beach in Suffolk County.

When rescuers arrived, the men were standing on the bottom of the overturned boat.

Three of the passengers, who were wearing life vests, were able to swim to Marine Bravo.

Officers threw a floatation device to the remaining two men, who were not wearing life jackets.

None of the men were injured.

The boat was towed to a boat ramp in Northport.

