Crime & Safety

5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision in Italy

EMBED <>More Videos

Prosecutors said the baby's parents could face manslaughter charges after he died of cardiac arrest.

ROME -- An infant boy in Italy has died as the result of a circumcision performed by his parents at home, according to Italian media reports on Sunday.

The ANSA news agency reported that the 5-month-old baby was brought to a hospital in Bologna by helicopter in cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon and died that night.

The prosecutor's office in the northern province of Reggio Emilia has opened a manslaughter investigation, and the infant will undergo an autopsy.

The tragedy follows a botched home circumcision of a 2-year-old who died of severe blood loss in December in Rome. In that case, his twin brother nearly died, too, but survived following intensive care treatment.

Circumcision is not practiced among Italy's Roman Catholic majority. Many immigrants in Italy are Muslim and practice circumcision for cultural and religious reasons, but sometimes have trouble accessing the practice in hospitals.

For some, the hospital costs are too high. Also, in some Italian hospitals, doctors refuse to perform circumcisions until the boys have reached the age of 4 or even older.

Foad Aodi, the founder of the association of foreign doctors in Italy (AMSI), has appealed to health authorities to allow circumcisions at affordable prices and to lower the age of access to help fight clandestine attempts at circumcisions.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhealthbabyitalyu.s. & worldinfant deaths
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
6 injured when police pursuit ends in crash in the Bronx
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
NYC shelter residents blame faulty elevator for woman's death
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Mob boss murder suspect in court, attorney blames hate speech
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
Smoke condition prompts evacuation at New Jersey school
More TOP STORIES News