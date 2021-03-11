police shooting

5 Oklahoma City police officers charged with manslaughter in 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez shooting death

Video appears to show boy dropping gun, lowering hands before being shot
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Five Oklahoma City police officers were charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter in last November's fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23. TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

Oklahoma City District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

The officers charged are: Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton. A sixth officer, Sarah Carli, used a "less-lethal" weapon and will not be charged, police said.

RELATED: Kentucky judge dismisses charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III

After being shot with the "less-lethal" round, while Rodriguez had one hand in his pocket and his other hand near his waistline, all five officers "unnecessarily fire lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds," Prater's investigator, Willard Paige, wrote in an affidavit.

An autopsy determined Rodriguez suffered 13 gunshot wounds, Paige wrote.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the officers had attorneys who could speak on their behalf, but John George, president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police, defended their actions.

RELATED: Former police officer Adam Coy charged with murder in death of Andre Hill

"Officers must make life and death decisions in a split second, relying on their training. When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons," he said. "A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law."

The officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting.

Police also released the officers' body camera footage after the boy's mother sued for it last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomapolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingrobberyofficer involved shootingchild killedu.s. & worldchild shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III
Video shows suspect shooting at officers in stairwell at NYC apartment
Police officer shot in chest, saved by bulletproof vest
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schumer announces 'Vaccine Supercharge' for NYC
New York to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travel
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd death
Mother says she was spit at while holding baby, called 'Chinese virus'
COVID Vaccine Updates: Moderna testing boosters against variants
Residents fed up with illegal cruising of dirt bikes, ATVs on streets
Show More
Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
Search for hit-and-run driver who killed elderly woman in Hackensack
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Man wearing bright orange hat tried to rape woman, NYPD says
After another accuser, Cuomo faces more calls for resignation and impeachment
More TOP STORIES News