5 people injured in 2 separate stabbings in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say five people have been injured in two separate stabbings in Manhattan.Both calls came in at 9:24 p.m. Monday.One of the incidents happened on 41st Street and 8th Avenue, outside a restaurant across from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Three victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.Two people suffered serious, life-threatening conditions. One had a minor injury.Two other people were stabbed on 46th Street and 6th Avenue. Their conditions are not yet known.There is no word yet on whether the incidents are connected.