5 people injured in 2 separate stabbings in Manhattan

Both calls came in at 9:24 p.m. Monday.
One of the incidents happened on 41st Street and 8th Avenue, outside a restaurant across from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Three victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.
Two people suffered serious, life-threatening conditions. One had a minor injury.
#BREAKING: multiple people stabbed outside restaurant in @nytimes building, across from @PANYNJ. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/F3KEzRpGod— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) November 26, 2019
Two other people were stabbed on 46th Street and 6th Avenue. Their conditions are not yet known.
There is no word yet on whether the incidents are connected.
