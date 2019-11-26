5 people injured in 2 separate stabbings in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say five people have been injured in two separate stabbings in Manhattan.

Both calls came in at 9:24 p.m. Monday.

One of the incidents happened on 41st Street and 8th Avenue, outside a restaurant across from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Three victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

Two people suffered serious, life-threatening conditions. One had a minor injury.


Two other people were stabbed on 46th Street and 6th Avenue. Their conditions are not yet known.

There is no word yet on whether the incidents are connected.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ school district tries to recover following ransomware attack
Man slashed, possibly with machete, inside NYC laundromat
Netflix saves iconic Paris Theatre in Manhattan
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
Strong winds could disrupt Thanksgiving parade, holiday plans
Show More
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Riders treated to Thanksgiving dinner aboard L train
Police: Woman killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in NJ
Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby
Body found confirmed as missing 5-year-old Fla. girl
More TOP STORIES News