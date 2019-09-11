5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

By Bobby Caina Calvan
TALLAHASSEE, Florida -- A suspect stabbed at least five people at a building supply company in Florida's capital city before being taken into custody by police officers Wednesday, authorities said.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. The stabbing victims required immediate medical attention, according to police.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said none of the five victims were in critical condition after the stabbings at a Dyke Industries facility in Tallahassee. One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Danielle Buchanan, a hospital spokeswoman.

The stabbings took place at a business that distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company's website. A company representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller would not say Wednesday morning what the motive or what weapon was used, nor what connection the suspect had to the business.
