5 shot in 2 separate incidents in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were shot in two separate incidents in the Bronx.Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, three adults were shot in the Fordham Heights section. They were sitting outside when two people approached and opened fire.The victims are all in stable condition.Two other people were shot Friday in the Wakefield section. They are all expected to survive.So far, no arrests have been made.----------