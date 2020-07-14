5 shot in 3 locations throughout Brooklyn: NYPD

#Canarsie please be advised that we’re currently investigating multiple locations where a shooting occurred today. We’re asking for the public’s help, if you have any information please contact the 6️⃣9️⃣ Precinct at 718-257-6211 or 718-257-6215. pic.twitter.com/WqpriADlv8 — NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) July 14, 2020

A 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after at least five people were shot in Brooklyn on Monday night.NYPD officers said the shootings occurred in three locations near the 69 Precinct in Canarsie.One of the incidents happened on Rockaway Parkway just after 6:30 p.m.In that incident, one man was shot in the hand and another man was shot in the foot.Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The circumstances surrounding the other shootings remain unknown.Few other details were released.----------