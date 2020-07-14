5 shot in 3 locations throughout Brooklyn: NYPD

NYPD officers said the shootings occurred in three locations near the 69 Precinct in Canarsie.
#Canarsie please be advised that we’re currently investigating multiple locations where a shooting occurred today. We’re asking for the public’s help, if you have any information please contact the 6️⃣9️⃣ Precinct at 718-257-6211 or 718-257-6215. pic.twitter.com/WqpriADlv8— NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) July 14, 2020
One of the incidents happened on Rockaway Parkway just after 6:30 p.m.
In that incident, one man was shot in the hand and another man was shot in the foot.
RELATED: After rash of shootings in NYC, Mayor de Blasio unveils 'Violence Prevention Plan'
Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the other shootings remain unknown.
Few other details were released.
RELATED | Grandmother of 1-year-old killed at Brooklyn cookout: 'Put the guns down'
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube