5 shot while attending vigil for shooting victim in Prospect Heights

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were shot during a vigil in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.The victims were at a vigil for another crime victim on Sterling Place when then were shot just before 10:55 p.m. Monday.The victims, a 24-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 30-year-old man, and 39-year-old woman, were all taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No arrests were made and the shooting is under investigation.