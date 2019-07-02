Building super and father assaulted by group of men in the Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects after a building superintendent and his father were beaten up by a group of men in the Bronx.
The attack was caught on camera early Sunday morning in front of a building on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham section.
Police say a group of people were having a barbecue outside the building at about 1 a.m.
When the 41-year-old super asked them to leave, the suspects began arguing with him and attacked him.
When the man's 62-year-old father tried to help he too was attacked, and suffered serious facial injuries.
The NYPD is searching for five men, all 20-30 years of age, in connection with the assault.
